WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) — U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R-Lafayette) has requested United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack direct the federal government to purchase Gulf shrimp to prop up prices.

In a letter to Vilsack, Higgins said the industry, which is “integral to both our state and national economies,” needs help following the massive influx of imported shrimp from overseas.

The letter cites the USDA Commodity Procurement program under section 32 of the Agricultural Adjustment Act, which authorizes USDA to support prices of commodities in surplus by purchasing them in the marketplace, and also authorizes USDA to distribute commodities domestically.

“As the leading shrimp harvester in the Gulf, Louisiana has led the United States in shrimp landings every year since 2000,” Higgins wrote. “However, the shrimp industry is also grappling with some of the lowest prices in recent memory due to a surge in imported product from overseas. It’s disturbing that our shrimpers earn less than half of what they used to make.”

Foods bought by the USDA under the program are delivered to schools, food banks and households in communities across the country.

“The program had a significant positive impact in prior years, facilitating the movement of products and putting many in the industry back to work,” Higgins wrote. “Further, it helped stabilize the price of domestic shrimp and provided financial support to fishermen facing adversity from imported seafood, inflation, and other challenges.”

Read the entire letter here: