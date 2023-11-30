SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For a moment, pretend that you’re living during the Victorian Era and the person you’re crushing on has just sent you flowers. He must like you, right?

Wrong.

This artwork, which represents the meaning of the Yew, was included in Language of Flowers, 1884, printed in London.

The Victorians were a bit dark. They didn’t just send flowers to commemorate important events, as we do today. They also sent flowers to tell someone they hated them.

Victorians were good at being passive-aggressive. The way they used flowers was often a polite way of being cruel, so if you’re curious about the meaning of your favorite flowers, keep reading.

The Victorians sent flowers with hidden meanings— but here’s the catch. You could only decipher the meaning of a bouquet if you had a flower dictionary. So if you didn’t know there was such a thing as a flower dictionary, you could spend your whole life receiving flowers and thinking you were popular when, in fact, you were loathed.

No, it’s not a comforting subject. But (culturally speaking), there’s a little bit of the Victorian era in each of us, and some of these flower and leaf definitions are downright funny when combined into a sassy bouquet.

So prepare yourself because you’re about to get old-schooled by a Victorian-era flower dictionary that may change how you feel about the history of the floral industry.

Flower dictionaries

In Language of Flowers, illustrated by Kate Greenaway in the mid-1800s, flower meanings were straightforward. For instance, the yellow Acacia meant a “secret love.” Sending Adonis meant that someone was having painful recollections of the past.

Language of Flowers was illustrated by Kate Greenaway and printed by George Routledge and Songs, London, in 1884.

The list of flower definitions was long in the 1800s, and you could use a flower dictionary to send someone the perfect message. Maybe you were in love with a dear friend who had a vulgar mind and appreciated them for it, or perhaps you needed to tell someone you were thankful for their stupidity.

And no, this isn’t a joke. Flower bouquet meanings were a Victorian-era tradition.

Sir Francis Bacon once said that out of monuments, names, words, proverbs, traditions, private records, evidence, fragments of stories, passages of books, and the like, we do save and recover somewhat from the deluge of time.

It’s hard to imagine that 150 years ago, society was drastically different than it is today. But it was, and here’s the scary part: society will be drastically different in 150 years than it is today. How you live your life right now will one day be seen as archaic.

It’s an uncomfortable truth, but it’s truth just the same.

With that thought in mind, here is a handful of 1800s flower definitions for your reading pleasure/displeasure.

Abatina = fickleness

Acacia = friendship

achillea Millefolia = war

African Marigold = vulgar minds (perverts)

Agnus Castus = coldness, indifference

Almond = stupidity, indiscretion

Almond flowers = hope

Allspice = compassion

Aloe = grief

Alyssum = worth beyond beauty

Amaranth = immortality, unfading love

American Elm = patriotism

American Linden = Matrimony

American Starwort = cheerfulness in old age

Anemone = sickness, expectation

Apple blossom = fame, preference

Apple thorn = deceitful, charming

Bachelor’s Buttons = celibacy

Red Balsam = touch me not

Barberry = a sour temper

Basil = hatred

Bay leaf = someone who will only change when they die

Bee Ophrys = an error

Belladonna = silence

Clematis = poverty

Clotbur = rudeness

A four-leaved clover = be mine

White clover = think of me

Colchicum = my best days are past

Purple Columbine = resolved to win

Corchorus = impatient of absence

Arkansas Coreopsis = love at first sight

Broken corn = a quarrel

Cranberry = the cure for a heartache

Crocus = abuse not

Cypress = death, mourning

Daffodil = regard for

Daisy = innocence, I share your sentiments

Dogwood = durability

Elm = dignity

Fern = fascination

Fig tree = prolific

Fir = time

Flax = I feel your kindness

French marigold = jealousy

A dark-colored Geranium = melancholy

Heliotrope = Devotion, faithfulness

Hemlock = You will be my death

Holly = foresight, enchantment

Ivy = fidelity, marriage

Kennedia = mental beauty

King-cups = golddigger

Lime tree = conjugal love

Magnolia = love of nature

Mignonette = your qualities surpass your charms

Moschatel = weakness

Moonwort = forgetfulness

Myrtle = love

Narcissus = egotism

Oak leaves = bravery

Oats = bewitching music

Olive = peace

Peach blossom = I am your captive

Pear = affection

Peopny = bashfulness

Quaking grass = agitation

Quince = temptation

Rose = love

Christmas rose = you tranquilize my anxiety

Japanese Rose = beauty is your only attraction

Rosemary = remembrance

Sardony = irony

Spanish jasmine = sensuality

Sweet basil = good wishes

Scottish thistle – retaliation

Variegated tulip = you have beautiful eyes

Tussilage = justice shall be done to you

Sweet violet = modesty

Volkamenia = may you be happy

Walnut = intellect

Wall-flower = fidelity in adversity

White Pink = talent

Dried white rose = death preferable to loss of innocence

Zinnia = thoughts about absent friends

This Victorian-era couple smiled and kissed beneath a mistletoe–and that’s one floral definition that has been passed down since the days of ancient Greece. Image: public domain.

Has someone ever sent you red roses, and you knew that red roses symbolized love? Have you ever been told that yellow roses mean someone thinks of you as a friend?

Everything aspect of a plant was symbolic to the Victorians–from the type of flower to its leaves to its color. And combining such symbolism into bouquets was a form of writing that did not require a pen.

The gift of a white pink with Spanish jasmine could have been promptly answered with quaking grass and dried white roses.

Life wasn’t always sunshine and roses during the Victorian era. Sometimes, a gal needed to tell a relentless suitor that she wasn’t open to their advances or that she hated how her brother-in-law treated her sister.

Even today, brides still choose their wedding flowers based on meaning.

And happy is the bride whose bouquet contains Arkansas Coreopsis, Volkamenia, Kennedia, Cranberry, and a Christmas rose–because that kind of bouquet could eventually lead to a garden filled with American Starworts.