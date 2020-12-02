HHS Assistant Secretary to join Gov. Edwards for COVID-19 briefing

Adm. Brett Giroir, M.D., Assistant Secretary for Health, speaks during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon and he is expected to be joined by the Assistant Secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The briefing is set to take place at 3 p.m. in Baton Rouge. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Adm. Brett Giroir is a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and has spent the last few months warning that the country’s situation is “tenuous” but that Americans can indeed control the virus by practicing what he calls the “3W’s” — watching your distance from others, wearing a mask and frequently washing your hands.

As of Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health was reporting a total of 241,335 confirmed and probable cases statewide and 6,501 deaths. There were 1,288 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus around the state, with 137 on ventilators.