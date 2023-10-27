SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Halloween is less than one week away, and it’s time to make your plans on where to scare up some tasty treats. Cities across ArkLaTex host safe and fun trick-or-treating events with lots to offer; here’s where you can find some sweet Halloween goodies and more.

City Trick or Treat Times

Louisiana

Arcadia Trick or Treat

Downtown Arcadia

Oct. 31, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Blanchard Trunk or Treat

Poke Salad Pavillion

Oct. 28, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Bossier Trick or Treat

Bossier Parish Courthouse, 3rd and 4th floors

Oct. 27, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Greenwood Trunk or Treat

William Peters Town Park

Oct. 31, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Homer Trunk or Treat

The Square at City Hall

Oct. 31, begins at 5:00 p.m.

Logansport Trick or Treat

Along the riverfront

Oct. 31, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Many Trick or Treat

San Antonio Avenue

Oct. 31, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Neighborhoods

Oct. 31, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Minden Trunk or Treat

Minden Recreation Center

Oct. 28, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Shreveport SPAR Trunk or Treat

Cargill Sports Complex

Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Vivian Trick or Treat

On the square

Oct. 31, begins at 5:30 p.m.

Zwolle Trick or Treat

Businesses

Oct. 31, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Neighborhoods

Oct. 31, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Arkansas

De Queen Trick or Treat

The Square

Oct. 31, 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Trunk or Treat

Sports Plex

Oct. 31, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m

Hope Trunk or Treat

Downtown

Oct. 28, begins at 6:00 p.m.

Haunted Drive Through

Fair Park

Oct. 31, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m

Prescott Trick or Treat

Elm Street and Residence Homes

Oct. 31, begins at 5:30 p.m.

Texarkana Trunk or Treat

Spring Lake Park

Oct. 28, 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Texas

Carthage Trick or Treat

On the square

Oct. 31, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Center Halloween in the Hole

Center High School baseball field

Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Daingerfield Trunk or Treat

Daingerfield City Park

Oct. 28, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Linden Trick or Treat

On the square

Oct. 28, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant Trunk or Treat

On the square

Oct. 28, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

New Boston Trunk or Treat

Trailhead Park Pavilion

Oct. 29, begins at 4:00 p.m.

Trick or Treat

Citywide

Oct. 31, no set hours

Texarkana Trunk or Treat

Spring Lake Park

Oct. 28, 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Oklahoma

Broken Bow Trick or Treat

Main Street and Broadway

Oct. 31, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Idabel Trick or Treat

Main Street

Oct. 31, begins at 3:00 p.m.

Neighborhood Trick-or-Treat Maps

Nextdoor’s Treat Map is an interactive local guide for neighbors to share if they will be handing out treats, decorating or both.