LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana Public Broadcasting is accepting nominations of students to be recognized as ‘Louisiana Young Heros.’

A Young Hero excels in academics, public service, perseverance, heroism, or inspiring others to become better students, individuals, and citizens.

The Louisiana Young Hero will receive special awards and recognition for their achievements.

The hero award will be a testament to their unwavering determination and dedication.

“Since LPB began the Young Heroes program in 1996, it’s been our honor to recognize over 220 young people, all of whom have had inspiring stories we’ve been privileged to share,” says LPB President & CEO C.C Copeland.

Nominees must be Louisiana students in grades 9-12, enrolled in an academic institution or homeschool program, cannot be older than 18 years of age, and previous Young Heroes are not eligible.

A letter of support from another person, such as a family member, principal, teacher, or mentor, and an additional document, such as an article.

Nominations and supporting materials should be submitted through the online form.

The recipient awarded for the Louisiana Young Heros program will be announced on LPB’s weekly news and public affairs program Louisiana: The State We’re In, on the Louisiana Young Heroes Facebook page, and on their website in Spring 2024.

Last year, Shreveport Junior Vivienne Webb was one of the six winners recognized as an LPB’s Young Hero.

According to the website, Miss Webb is in the Talented Arts Program, active with Louisiana Developmental Disability Council’s Advocacy Network (LaCAN) as a disability rights advocate, is a Be Strong representative for her region, and she herself has autism, anxiety, and epilepsy.

The deadline for entries is Sunday, March 3, 2024.