SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Businesses are called to action every July 25 to consider service members for open positions as part of “National Hire a Veteran Day.”

Employment can be difficult when members of the military transition to civilian life.

They often have a wide variety of skills but need help translating that into civilian business language. Organizations like RecruitMilitary help veterans find meaningful career opportunities by connecting servicemembers and employers.

“We have the world’s largest military community-focused job board, and it’s the only job board in the world where we actually reach out and call each of the registrants to help them get their profile optimized, make sure they’re able to match up with the right jobs. Connect them with partners like DAV, USAA, ACP, and many others,” RecruitMilitary CEO Tim Best said.

RecruitMilitary said more than 3,000 jobs are available in Louisiana and nearly 35,000 jobs across the south-central region of Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. Partner companies in Louisiana with jobs open on the RecruitMilitary job board include Sysco, the Federal Aviation Administration, Wells Fargo and many more.

Since January, RecruitMilitary has made more than 200,000 connections between the military community and the labor market. This year, they have hosted 50 veteran career fairs, providing access to more than 2,800 businesses and 37,000 military-trained candidates.

RecruitMilitary makes the hiring process smoother with innovative technology. Each job seeker has a unique QR code linked to their electronic profile on the site. Employers can scan the code, which puts the applicant’s information into the company’s portal, making it simpler to organize and keep track of the applicant’s information.

Best said an essential part of their mission is helping businesses approach hiring veterans as a long-term solution for talent.

“One thing we remind employers about all the time is remembering your typical transitioning servicemember has been through hundreds, if not thousands, of hours of training. Sometimes it’s very technical training and things like mechanics. It could be training in leadership. Problem-solving could be in things administrative in nature, medical logistics. There are so many different hard skill sets that translate very directly.”

According to Best, one of the most overlooked skills often seen in military members is building pride and energy in their team. He added that veterans are very adaptable and are some of the best positioned to deal with chaotic situations effectively as a leader and a teammate.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed there were 250,000 unemployed veterans in 2022. The unemployment rate for veterans varies from .7 percent to 5.2 percent from state to state.

Best said it’s essential to plan before separating from the military. He suggests planning when you will have your supporting documents, resume, cover letter and other necessary materials going into the job search.

When separating, it’s mandatory for Air Force, National Guard and Reserve members with 180 continuous days or more to go through TAPS, the Transition Assistance Program. The program gives airmen information, tools, and training to help prepare them for civilian life.

You can find more veteran employment resources by visiting the United States Department of Labor.