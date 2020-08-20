Here’s a list of all NOLA streets and parks considered for renaming

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Public Library released a list of all of the streets and parks being considered for renaming by the commission charged with that task.

A total of 25 roads and 3 parks are currently on the list.

The streets addressed in this report were provided by the City Council of New Orleans, as well as local community organizations that have identified streets named after white supremacists or enslavers.

The Louisiana Division has also researched additional streets that have been revealed to have ties to the Confederacy or Confederate Memorial Associations.

Included in the list are the histories of certain neighborhoods, such as Lakeview and Carrollton, as well as a “glossary” of individual streets. The breakdown of individual streets includes ordinance numbers (when available), additional information about the area, and biographical information about the person ostensibly memorialized.