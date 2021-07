Here are the latest winning Louisiana Powerball, Easy 5, Lotto, and Pick 3 numbers

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) -- Louisiana State Troopers will be out in full force, looking for aggressive or impaired drivers for the Independence Day weekend.

"Every year across our nation, impaired drivers kill or injure thousands of people," said Louisiana State Police TFC Thomas Gossen. "Impaired driving is a deadly crime that remains prevalent in Louisiana. In 2019, impaired drivers were involved in 39.6% of fatal crashes in our state. The drunk driving death rate in Louisiana is 5.2 deaths per 100,000 people and is higher than the national average of 3.2, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."