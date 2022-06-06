BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Shortly after Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) were called to the scene of a deadly shooting on Winnebago Street Sunday evening, BRPD officers were seen roping off yet another nearby street with crime scene tape.

Sources say officers were seen along Geronimo Street, which is approximately 0.2 miles from Winnebago Street, around 6 p.m. and appeared to be responding to an incident in the area.

BRProud has contacted BRPD for information related to the Geronimo Street incident and is currently awaiting a response.

Please refer back to this article for updates.