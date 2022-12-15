SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Symphony will offer a free Baroque-era Christmas concert on Thursday, featuring select members of the symphony, wassail, and cookies in a historic Shreveport cathedral.

Instrumentalists Sally Horak (flute), Theresa Zale Bridges (oboe), Laura Crawford and Angela Russell (violin), Adrienne Gabriel (viola), Ruth Drummond (cello), Cathy DeRousse (harpsichord), and Derrick Meador (organ) cordially invite you to the historic St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral where they, The Baroque Artists of Shreveport, will be performing on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

Guests can sip on wassail and cookies after having their musical appetite filled with Corette’s Concerto Noel Allemande, Scarlatti’s Christmas Cantata with guest soprano Janani Sridhar, Michel Blavet’s Flute Sonata, Krebs’ Fantasia for Oboe and Organ, Telemann’s Trio Sonata, and other works for strings, oboe, flute, and organ.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral is located at the intersection of Kings Highway and Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport. The event (including the wassail and the cookies) is free and open to the public.