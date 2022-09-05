NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— It’s a sad day in Louisiana as we mourn the loss of former New Orleans mayor and voice for equality in Louisiana, Moon Landrieu. Upon the announcement of Landrieu’s passing, his legacy became even more known as leaders on both the city and state levels lamented the former political dynasty patriarch’s loss of life.

Here’s what leaders had to say about Landrieu’s passing:

Gov. John Bel Edwards

“Moon Landrieu was a courageous and defining voice for Louisiana and his beloved hometown of New Orleans. As a newly-elected member of the Louisiana House of Representatives, he was the only member to vote against a 1960 bill that sought to defy federal integration orders. He served with unwavering integrity throughout his long and storied career of public service — especially as mayor of New Orleans, U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, and judge for the Louisiana Court of Appeal. Moon was never afraid to be the man in the arena, and it’s because of his bold vision that we and millions of annual visitors are able to enjoy the iconic landscape of New Orleans as we know it today. In addition to his many contributions to our state and nation, he leaves behind the most enduring legacy of all – a family that continues his fight for equality. Donna and I are praying for his wife of nearly sixty-eight years, Verna, and all of his loving children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.”

Mayor LaToya Cantrell

“The City of New Orleans mourns the passing of our former mayor Moon Landrieu. A civil rights trailblazer and dedicated public servant, Landrieu’s urban policy vision helped shape this City, and the racial coalitions he built in the face of division continues to inspire generations.

As intertwined with the City of New Orleans as anyone in her beloved history, Moon Landrieu has earned our most deepest gratitude, and we are comforted in the notion that his legacy will continue to live on. We are keeping the Landrieu family in our prayers.”

Council President Helena Moreno

“We lost Mayor Moon Landrieu today. He transformed civic & political life with his courageous fights on behalf of the people of New Orleans, particularly around racial and economic justice. He has left an indelible mark on our City & will be greatly missed.”

Councilman Freddie King III

“May loving memories of former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu comfort the Landrieu family in ther time of great sorrow. Prayers for strength and peace today always.”

Councilman Jared Brossett

“Praying for the Landrieu Family on the passing of former Mayor Moon Landrieu. A legendary statesman with a passion for justice, deep desire for a better, fairer New Orleans. He led with a heart to unite. His selfless service, courage and moral strength will forever be remembered.”