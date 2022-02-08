NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a fatal shooting in the 14000 block of Michoud Boulevard on Monday, January 3.

According to the police report, the incident occurred before 10 a.m. when an unknown male victim was found at the New Orleans East location after he sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was later identified as 12-year-old Derrick Cash.

Police are looking for help in locating a person for questioning.

A nearby worker said the boy was still alive when they spotted him lying on the ground.

“I called the police, and as we were on the phone trying to give directions, the guy kind of stopped breathing,” Reg Bouie told WGNO.

Emergency Medical Technicians pronounced him dead at the scene.

Two weeks after Cash’s death, on January 17, NOPD announced detectives were working to locate an unknown person of interest connected to the case (pictured).

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.