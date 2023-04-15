NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — “There’s a million things I haven’t done, just you wait.”

This semester’s graduates at Tulane University won’t want to miss their shot at seeing Leslie Odom Jr., star of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton this May.

On Wednesday, the university announced that the Tony and Grammy winner would be featured as the keynote speaker at spring commencement. Starring as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, Odom has also made appearances in shows like Abbott Elementary, NCIS, and Law & Order: SVU.

“Leslie Odom, Jr.’s remarkable career reflects the inspiration found in crossing genres and boundaries, something all of our students are encouraged to do as they navigate Tulane’s multi-discipline curriculum,” the university said in an Instagram post.

Tulane University’s commencement is scheduled for Saturday, May 20.

