SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A collegiate championship event will call Shreveport home for the next three years.

Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Commissioner Dr. KiKi Baker Barnes announced on Thursday that the 2023 GCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championship will be held in Shreveport.

“It means a lot to come back, but again, more than anything just those young women and young men who desire to go to college. Like I was able to go to college because of sports. So being able to come back home and do that and be that beacon of light. It means a lot,” Dr. Baker Barnes said.

The three-year commitment will be hosted by the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission.

“We look so much forward to extending our hospitality to so many great collegiate athletes,” says District C Councilman Jim Taliaferro, speaking on behalf of Mayor Tom Arceneaux. “I think this is a great opportunity for Shreveport to once again get on the map and stay on the map where we belong.”

According to the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, this could possibly bring in over three-hundred thousand dollars to the area annually.

“Cause it’s going to mean a million dollars in revenue when people come in stay here eat here, play here,” says Katharyn DeVille, the Vice President of Marketing and Communications Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau.” So, in addition to seeing some world-class athletes perform on the track and field event. They’re going to enjoy all the benefits of what we have to offer here in Shreveport-Bossier.”

This year’s competition takes place at Lee Hedges Stadium on April 14th and 15th.

“This is home. I’m from Shreveport. Lee Hedges Stadium is where I’ve competed as well,” says LaMark Carter, the Head Coach at Wiley College. “I’m just excited for my athletes to have this opportunity to be so close to home. It’s almost like a home meets for us. So, I think it’s a great thing for Shreveport.”