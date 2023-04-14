GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University’s cheer team made history by becoming the first Historically Black College and University to win the National Co-ed Championship. The team traveled to Orlando, Florida, and competed with teams from five other co-ed universities from April 6th through April 8th.

We’ve been preparing our routine since january so for the past four months, and im very excited for our win. umm we’ve been working hard and it feels good to finally get recognition for our work Taylor Robinson, GSU Cheerleader

GSU cheer scored their highest in categories ranging from partner stunt techniques to creativity.

Here at Grambling State University what we know is being champions. To be a part of the Grambling State University cheer program. It feels great to be a part of the legends that people have set forth for us to follow. To add to the legacy of Grambling State University, Grambling State University cheerleaders are just doing their very best to keep it going for everyone else. Terrance Lilly, Spirit Coordinator and Head Coach

The cheerleaders also expressed their excitement to participate in such a historical event.

We’ve been building the team since I been on it; I am currently a junior. So it feels good to bring back a win especially for coach cause he’s been there for us every step of the way.” Taylor Robinson, GSU Cheerleader

It was touch and go but our team overcame and we came together and worked through it all. Kirsten Williams, GSU Cheerleader