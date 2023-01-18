Waste bins separating recyclables, compost and trash are seen at a 2011 sporting event in Los Angeles. (Photo by Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Keep Louisiana Beautiful is accepting letters of intent from those who wish to be reimbursed for projects or programs that reduce litter or strengthen litter enforcement, educate youth and/or adults, increase recycling and improve the appearance of the bayou state.

The deadline for submitting a letter of intent to KLB’s Healthy Communities Grant program is Wednesday, March 8.

Louisiana Governor Billy Nungesser says that litter abatement has been on the backs of a few volunteers around Louisiana for far too long, and we can only win this battle if all government officials, non-profits, businesses, and the public work together.

“It’s going to take all of Louisiana to clean up this state,” he said.

The Healthy Communities Grant reimburses projects and programs up to $8,000 of their expenses. Louisiana non-profit 501©3 organizations, governmental agencies, schools and universities, KLB Affiliates, and Affiliates in the formation process are eligible to submit letters of intent to apply for the grant.

KLB has awarded more than $3.6 million in grants since 2004. Formerly funded projects include the expansion of a recycling center in Ascension Parish, an educational outreach and litter abatement campaign for Friends of City Park, a trailer for Webster Parish litter removal, and a University of New Orleans storm drain inventory and educational.

Organizations that submit letters of intent will be invited to apply for the Healthy Communities Grant. The full application will be due by Saturday, April 15.

For more information, visit www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org