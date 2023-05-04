BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The driver of the car where Madison Brooks was allegedly raped has been indicted by a grand jury.
According to court documents, Casen Carver, 18, was indicted on first and third-degree rape charges.
Madison Brooks was allegedly raped and left to wander a local neighborhood with a high blood-alcohol level before being hit by a car on January 15.
Carver was previously arrested for principal to third-degree rape but later bonded out, according to official documents.
A video surfaced of Brooks leaving Reggie’s Bar in Tigerland with four men, who have been identified as Carver, Kaivon Washington, Everett Lee, and a 17-year-old male.
This is a developing story.
