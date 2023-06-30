GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY) A report came to News 10 that Grand Coteau Police Chief Jeffrey Carl Guilbeau had resigned Wednesday night. Well, the report was partially true.

Devin Thomas, a Grand Coteau Alderman, said he was at the meeting where they hired a new part-time worker for the sewage pond and gave a 50-cent raise to all the town workers. He explained the chief was not at the meeting and he was still in his position.

“The mayor called me this morning and told me the chief called him himself and told him he’s not resigning,” he said.

Throughout Thursday morning News 10 tried to reach the mayor and chief to clarify the situation. Phone calls were unsuccessful, and going in person to the town hall and police station did not give any more information. News 10 waited for the mayor’s scheduled return at 1 p.m. He finally showed up close to 2 p.m.

“I got a letter from the chief stating that I, Chief Jeffrey Guilbeau here, resigned as chief of police in the town of Grand Coteau effective today. It’s signed by the chief,” said Mayor Richard. “I did receive it. It was not delivered in a meeting. He brought it to me right before the meeting, and after the meeting, the chief called me back, stating he was not resigning.”

He said it was not discussed in the meeting Wednesday night because it was a budget meeting and it was not on the agenda. News 10 asked why the chief resigned and then retracted it.

Mayor Richard replied, “I couldn’t tell you. I don’t even know why he submitted it. I don’t know why he took it back. The chief was duly elected as the chief of police, and if he decides to resign or decides to stay on, that’s his choice.”

The mayor said the police department has six officers, including the chief’s position.

“We would follow whatever procedure to get someone else in place. Yes, we’re a small town. We have a limited number of officers, but there are procedures that we can enact quickly to get someone else in place,” he said. “If you look at the news, people turn in resignation and pull them back all the time. It’s not just a chief. It can be anybody. A politician, anybody in a position, can resign and change their mind and say I’m not resigning. I think it happens all the time.”

After speaking with the mayor, News 10 asked for a copy of the resignation letter. The Mayor informed us the chief did not want to allow copies and would only take phone interviews. News 10 tried reaching the chief for a phone interview again, but he sent the following through text message.

“I have no further comments. I am still Chief of Police of the Grand Coteau Police Department and looking forward to finishing my term,” said Guilbeau.

The mayor said he and the police chief would have a private meeting to discuss the situation further.