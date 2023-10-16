GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Grambling State’s linebacker Jaquavis Richmond has made tremendous progress on his recovery since his spinal injury incident during the September 9, 2023, game against the LSU Tigers.

After taking his first steps since surgery, Jaquavis surprised his teammates along with the GramFam just moments before the homecoming game versus Alabama A&M on Saturday afternoon. Jaquavis was seen running out at kickoff alongside his teammates and that’s when the players realized it was him. He was met with hugs, joy, and excitement as everyone saw him bouncing around on the G-men sidelines.

On September 9, 2023, the Shreveport native collided with another player during the game against LSU where he suffered a severe head and neck injury. He was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, La. where he received surgery, which restored his nerves and feeling back in all extremities. Jaquavis has been recovering at the facility since then.

No further details have been made on his return to the game of football.