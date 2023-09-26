GRAMBLING, La (KTVE/KARD) — For the first time, Grambling State University hosted Louisiana’s Second Circuit Court of Appeal on the campus of the school Tuesday, September 26.

University and high school students were able to interact with members of the court, and have a closer look at what the Second Circuit Court of Appeal does. President of the Grambling state university, Richard Gallot Jr. said this was a great opportunity to engage students in witnessing a live session of the judicial process.

“This may very well inspire them that they see judges that look like them, who they can emulate in, and want to one day be a judge. So, I am very much assured of the fact that students who were there today have had an ‘aha’ moment to say ‘I want to do that one day’.”

That is the case of Criminology and Justice Administration student Andra Richards. She says she is glad to have witnessed part of the judicial process.

“This is my first time having a court-like experience. You know, going through security, getting there, and you gotta stand up when they say rise and sit down. Hearing the judges explaining themselves about what they are doing. The complexities of law.”

The arguments consisted of three civil appeals and two criminal appeals. The hearing was held at the Conrad Hutchinson Performing Arts Center throughout the morning and afternoon sessions.

“It is a real court. So, the first argument was on a criminal case, a conviction for second degree murder,” Gallot explained. “So, they got an opportunity to hear the arguments of the defense council as well as the arguments of the prosecution.”

“I was asking questions like, are they for real? Richardson said. They were like yes. I started asking questions to try to get a better understanding as to what the process is.”

She says learning how a court operates has empowered her to advocate for her community.

“I want to go and look at cases because I want to go and look at things, you know? What are we doing as a community? It has questions running through my mind. What can I do from this standpoint? What can we do from this standpoint to make a difference in the community?”

The court hearing took place from 9 am to 3 pm.