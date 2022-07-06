GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Grambling State University announced Jazmyne Lewis as the Associate Head Women’s Soccer Coach. Lewis returns to the coaching staff after serving as an assistant coach from 2018 to 2019, helping guide the team to a 2018 Southwestern Athletic Conference regular-season championship.

She was also a four-year letterman at the university from 2013 to 2017 and served as a team captain during her junior and senior seasons. Lewis earned her bachelor’s degree in Sports Management in 2017 and her master’s degree in Public Administration in 2019 from Grambling State University.