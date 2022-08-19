GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) announced a deal with HBCU GO that will allow the streaming platform to feature three Grambling State University football games in the 2023 season. Fans will have the opportunity to see Grambling State nearly every game this season through a variety of platforms.

The three games on HBCU GO will start on October 1, 2022, with the State Fair Classic against Prairie View A&M. On October 8, 2022, the Tigers will go on to face Alabama A&M and on October 15, 2022, they will play Florida A&M.