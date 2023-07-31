MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Governor John Bel Edwards has launched a Back to School Community Fair to provide free school supplies and resources to families across the state to meet the needs of students and families so they can start the school year off strong.

The event took place at the New Saint James Baptist Church in Monroe. Evangelist Chibuzo was one of the attendees.

“The Louisiana community is helping kids get ready for school making sure the kids are up to date. I saw like schools, financial aid, and Louisiana Community College. So many resources.”

“It’s really good because it will help out. The bills are high right now,” another attendee, Eugene Allen, said.

Senator Katrina Jackson says community leaders stepped in to help connect children and families with free resources.

“The governor not only sent school supplies, but every state department who had locations, or didn’t have locations came, even from Baton Rouge. And then Ochsner, and all kinds of OIC, and everyone began to volunteer. So, we wanted to put tables, and so it just grew.”

Meanwhile, school camps across District 34 were also on site. Jackson says they were also part of the initiative.

“We busted them in as well. The school system helped us by giving us buses to come. Everyone got school supplies on that table to give to the children, and now the camp kids for the summer are heading to the movies.”

“We met everybody’s needs. We got the chance to meet our community and serve them, and show them that we are not here just to workshop on Sundays, but to help them in everyday life,” pastor at New Saint James Baptist Church, Samuel Andrews, said.

In addition to the free school supplies and free haircuts, the event also provided food and a lot of fun for all ages.

“It’s a blessing to have school supplies. It’s for the community,” one attendee, Erin Washington, said.

“I already have my supplies. I don’t have to get anything for my teachers. I’m a straight A student too,” one student, Kaydin Cole, said proudly.

“Pastor Janet Floyd sponsored the trips to the movies and popcorn. So, this has been a collaboration. The Governor’s Office made that call, and the pastors, the community, and all different organizations have answered that call,” Jackson explained.