Governor John Bel Edwards discusses long term Hurricane Laura, Delta recovery plan in Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) Wednesday marks five months since Hurricane Laura hit southwest Louisiana.

The rebuilding process continues in Lake Charles, one of the hardest hit areas.

Five months ago Hurricane Laura quickly moved through Lake Charles.

Some insurance companies still haven’t settled and over 500 people are still without a home.

But now, there’s a long term recovery plan being set in motion to help speed the recovery process along.

Calcasieu Parish President Brian Abshire says bringing the community together and having all hands on deck is the first step to taking strides in the long-term recovery process.

He says cleanup has been underway since Hurricanes Laura hit in late August and Delta in early October.

Now the focus is targeting specific areas like cleaning storm drains to prevent future flooding

and re-housing people who are still without a home.

The Calcasieu Police jury has appointed department heads to tackle specific areas

like housing, community development and social services.

“People who have been impacted by the hurricanes may be tempted to believe the country isn’t paying attention. I will tell you, we’re working very hard,” Governor John Bel Edwards said.

Edwards is hopeful the federal government will provide more assistance to the affected areas here in Southwest Louisiana.

Earlier Tuesday, Governor Edwards requested additional federal funding from the White House to address Louisiana’s $3 billion in unmet hurricane recovery needs.