Governor Edwards congratulates Louisianans elected to office

NEW ORLEANS - Gayle Benson, majority owner of Dixie Beer, New Orleans' oldest operating brewery, is today excited to announce its new name. Since 1907, Dixie has been the neighborhood beer of New Orleans and its brewery will soon be renamed the Faubourg Brewing Company. The new name is a tribute to the diverse neighborhoods of New Orleans, as faubourg (pronounced fo-burg) is a French word that’s often used interchangeably with “neighborhood” in New Orleans. “When my husband and I acquired the majority interest in Dixie Beer in 2016, we recognized that we were investing in more than a brewery, we were investing in a strong and resilient community,” said Gayle Benson, Owner of Faubourg Brewing Company.

“When the team embarked upon this journey in June, we understood that our new name must encompass the spirit and diversity of all of New Orleans unique neighborhoods. The Faubourg Brewing Company is a celebration of our city, our people, and our commitment to New Orleans. Our investments in New Orleans East will continue, and bringing jobs and economic opportunity to our community will remain at the forefront.”Over the past several months, the brewery has engaged with hundreds of New Orleanians, including beer drinkers, hospitality workers, culture bearers, local historians, among others, to participate in the rebranding process. Just last month, the brewery enlisted the public’s help, receiving over 5,400 online submissions of names they believed represented the community and culture of New Orleans.