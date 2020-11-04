Governor Edwards congratulates Louisianans elected to office

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Governor John Bel Edwards is congratulating winners in last nights election. This includes the the mostly Republican Congressional Delegation who were re-elected.
“Donna and I wish to congratulate all of Louisiana’s newly elected or re-elected officials. Never has it been more important that our local, state and federal leaders partner together in order to move our state forward as we recover from three devastating hurricanes and respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency. I look forward to continue working with Senator Bill Cassidy and Congressmen Steve Scalise, Cedric Richmond, Garret Graves, Mike Johnson and Clay Higgins. Regardless of party or what region we come from, we are all Louisianans who want the best for this great state we are so blessed to serve. Congratulations to you all.”Governor John Bel Edwards