BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 6, 2022, Gov. John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards kicked off the Christmas and holiday season at the Governor’s Mansion yesterday. According to a release, guests visited Santa walked down Candy Cane Lane, and experienced the annual tree-lighting ceremony in front of the Mansion.

Six Christmas trees have been decorated with hundreds of ornaments and lights. Among those six trees, one was specially decorated by Louisiana School children. There is also a Cajun Santa in front of the Mansion, along with his swamp sleigh driven by his Louisiana alligators, the Louisiana Black bear, the Louisiana Brown pelican, candy canes, and several other festive displays.

In a quote released from the Governor’s office, Gov. Edwards stated,

There’s nothing quite like a Louisiana Christmas. Donna and her team do a wonderful job each year transforming the Mansion into a festive place to celebrate the spirit of Christmas, and we always enjoy being able to share it with others. This is the state’s home and we hope that it brings those who visit during this time the same joy it brings us. Governor John Bel Edwards

From a quote released by the Governor’s office, First Lady Edwards added,