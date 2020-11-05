BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to hold a press conference discussing the recent response to COVID-19 and give an update on the recovery from Hurricane Laura, Delta, and Zeta.
The press conference is expected to begin at 2:30 p.m.
LATEST POSTS
- Trendon Watford on Karl Malone Award watch list
- Starbucks reveals holiday cups — and you can get one free
- Mom gets 40 years in deaths of 2 babies thrown away in trash bags
- Gov. John Bel Edwards to hold presser on latest Covid-19 response
- We could know soon: ‘Overwhelming majority’ of Pennsylvania ballots expected to be counted Thursday