Gov. John Bel Edwards to hold presser on latest Covid-19 response

by: Stacie Richard

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to hold a press conference discussing the recent response to COVID-19 and give an update on the recovery from Hurricane Laura, Delta, and Zeta.

The press conference is expected to begin at 2:30 p.m.

