Gov. John Bel Edwards to attend inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden

(KLFY) Gov. John Bel Edwards will be attending the inauguration of President and Vice-President elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
The announcement was made Monday.
In a social media post, Governor Edwards said:
“…This ceremony will mark a chance for a fresh start, new energy and bold leadership to overcome the many significant challenges facing our country.”
I am traveling to Washington, D.C., and will attend the Inauguration of @PresElectBiden and Vice Pres.-Elect @KamalaHarris this week, representing the state of Louisiana at the ceremonial transition of power from one administration to the next.