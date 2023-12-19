BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Gov. John Bel Edwards held his annual end-of-the-year address Monday afternoon.

According to the governor’s office, the press conference was held at the Governor’s Mansion at 3 p.m. Monday.

This marked the second-to-last public event for Edwards. The final public event will be his farewell address, which he will give in Amite, Louisiana at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 3, 2024.

Edwards was elected as Louisiana’s governor in 2015 and sworn into office in 2016 where he served two terms in office.

While in office, Edwards expanded Medicaid coverage, created a task force to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, worked to stabilize the state’s budget and helped decrease Louisiana’s unemployment rate, according to the governor’s office website.

Edwards addressed the changes and improvements he has made to the state over his eight-year term.

“When I took office, the state had a two billion dollar deficit and $400 million in a stabilization fund,” said Edwards. ” I’ll be leaving with $3.2 billion in two reserve accounts. A balanced budget that adequately invests in our most critical priorities. Last year, we ran a $300 million surplus. The budget that is currently in place includes a $2,000 pay raise for teachers and a $1,000 pay raise for school support workers and that brings the total teacher pay increase in our state since 2019 to $5,300.”

“I’m also very proud to say that the unemployment rate in our state is the lowest ever measured at 3.3% as we speak,” said Edwards. “It is well below the national average.”

When asked what could’ve been implemented during his term, Edwards said, “I think it’s a crying shame that we close out 2023 and the minimum wage in our state is $7.25 an hour. It’s offensive and it’s not justifiable.”

With Gov.-elect Jeff Landry scheduled to take office, Edwards said he wants him to be a successful governor.

“I am genuinely pulling for Jeff Landry, ” said Edwards. “I want him to do a wonderful job. He will be the governor of the same state that I have been governor of and his constituents will be the same as my constituents and I’m not going anywhere. I’m a Louisianian. My grandchildren are going to be raised here, I’m going back into private business. I really want this to be successful.”