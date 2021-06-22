Gov. Edwards vetoes bill that would ban transgender girls from female sports teams

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — Gov. Edwards has vetoed a bill that would have banned transgender girls and women from participating in female sports teams, according to a press release from his office.

Senate Bill 156, authored by Sen. Beth Mizell during the 2021 Regular Legislative Session and known as the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, sought to prevent transgender girls and women from participating on athletic teams or in sporting events designated for girls or women at elementary, secondary and postsecondary schools.

Gov. Edwards issued the following statement: