BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will lay out his final executive budget proposal Friday morning.
Louisiana has a budget surplus, and the governor’s spokesperson said education and teacher pay raises are some of the governor’s priorities for the extra money. He also emphasized a big need for improvements in infrastructure.
Edwards is wrapping up his second term and cannot seek re-election.
The budget presentation is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. inside the Louisiana State Capitol.
