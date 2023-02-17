BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will lay out his final executive budget proposal Friday morning.

Louisiana has a budget surplus, and the governor’s spokesperson said education and teacher pay raises are some of the governor’s priorities for the extra money. He also emphasized a big need for improvements in infrastructure.

Edwards is wrapping up his second term and cannot seek re-election.

The budget presentation is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. inside the Louisiana State Capitol.

