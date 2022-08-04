BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards is headed to the Netherlands and France Friday to lead a delegation on water management and economic development, according to the governor’s office.

Edwards will get a firsthand look at the Netherlands’ flood control infrastructure. The governor’s office said Edwards and the delegation would be looking to implement risk reduction strategies from the Netherlands and France in Louisiana.

“I am very grateful to the Netherlands Special Envoy for International Water Affairs Henk Ovink for inviting me and our delegation to his country to continue our work together on water management,” said Gov. Edwards. “This is a tremendous opportunity to learn from international leaders in flooding prevention, and to grow our economy while we’re at it. I also look forward to furthering Louisiana’s cultural and economic ties to France. It will be a privilege to visit Normandy to honor those who fought in World War II and raise international awareness of the world-class WWII Museum in New Orleans.”

Representatives from Louisiana Economic Development, the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, The Water Institute of the Gulf, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s Gulf Research Program, the Port of New Orleans, New Orleans & Company, Shell and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation will be part of the delegation.

During this trip, Edwards will pay tribute to Louisiana veterans in Normandy while raising awareness of a $400 million capital campaign for the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. Another focus of the trip aims to advance Louisiana’s economic interests. The governor’s office said he will be meeting with major international companies.

While in France, Edwards will be making headway to establish a technical advisor position with the French government, which will be based in Louisiana. The advisor’s role will be to identify and explore future partnerships on issues regarding the economy and energy, according to Gov. Edwards’ office.

The delegation leaves for the trip on Friday, Aug. 5, and is scheduled to return on Sunday, Aug. 14. For more information about the governor’s upcoming trip, click here.