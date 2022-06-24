BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from travel.

The governor’s office said Gov. Edwards is fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and up to date on boosters and he does not have symptoms at this time.

Gov. Edwards shared the following statement Friday:

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I have taken many precautions to avoid becoming infected and sick and spreading illness to those around me, including taking recommended vaccines, wearing masks and routinely testing for COVID. I am thankful that, as a vaccinated and twice boosted person, I am not currently experiencing symptoms of COVID despite having tested positive for the first time,” Gov. Edwards said. “Right now, COVID hospitalizations are low, but the number of people testing positive is going up, and there is still a lot of COVID circulating in Louisiana. It’s incredibly important that everyone stay up-to-date with their COVID vaccinations and take care to avoid getting sick.” Gov. Edwards

Prior to testing positive for COVID-19, the governor traveled to Montegut for a bill signing and Leeville for a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, June 24.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,141 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Of those reported cases, 406 are reinfections. 98.5% of newly reported cases are from community spread, according to LDH.