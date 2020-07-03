Gov. Edwards teams up with Zion Williamson to encourage mask usage

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson released a joint PSA earlier today encouraging Louisianans to wear a mask in public to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 is clearly not done with Louisiana, and I want to thank Zion and the New Orleans Pelicans for doing their part to help slow the spread and encouraging all Louisianans to do the same,” said Edwards. “It’s up to all of us to do our part, and the three best and easiest things we can do to significantly reduce the spread of the coronavirus is to wear a mask when in public, practice social distancing and wash our hands frequently.”

“We still have a lot of work to do in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana,” Williamson said. “I want to thank Governor Edwards for his leadership and remind everyone to wear your mask and stay safe.”