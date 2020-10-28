Gov. Edwards talks Zeta and more in Tuesday briefing

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is about to undergo yet another storm this hurricane season.

Zeta is expected to make landfall in the Southeast region Wednesday, and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is urging everyone to prepare now.

“There’s a lot of Southeast Louisiana that really needs to be very mindful, very diligent and weather aware,” Gov. Edwards said.

But there is good news?

Zeta is expected to move quickly, unlike Hurricanes Laura and Delta, which caused massive destruction to thousands of homes and businesses across the state.

“The primary impacts will be the wind, and most of the damage that will happen will occur because of the wind,” Edwards said. “However, there will be some storm surge associated with it.”

Edwards says he’s aware of how frustrating this year has been but says that does not mean Louisianans should be complacent.

“It’s like hurricane season should be behind us because historically speaking, we don’t typically get them this late in the year, but hurricane season is not over,” the Governor said.

Behind all the storm concerns, the coronavirus pandemic continues to linger.

Officials warn Louisianans should put their health and safety first.

“Please take every precaution because we are certainly seeing, whether you call it the second wave or the third surge, we’re seeing that all over the country,” Edwards said.

Tropical-storm-force wind gusts remain possible and could cause sporadic power outages and maybe even tornadoes.