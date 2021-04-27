Gov. Edwards set to announce next move on COVID-19 restrictions, mask mandate

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state’s COVID-19 situation at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to share an update on COVID-19 restrictions in Louisiana Tuesday afternoon, including the statewide mask mandate that has remained in effect since July 2020.

At his briefing last week, the governor said that decision will depend on the data – but “nothing is off the table.” The briefing is expected to begin at 3:30 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The governor originally implemented the statewide mask order in July of last year after a two-month period in Phase Three in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations. He also closed all bars to on-premise consumption.

Edwards has since extended the mask order several times, most recently on March 30 even as he ended many restrictions for businesses in the state, which remains in a modified Phase 3.

The current mask order and COVID-19 restrictions expire on Wednesday.

As of Monday’s update from the Louisiana Department of Health, more than 1.2 million vaccine series had been completed statewide and another 1.47 million have been initiated, for a total of 2,589,967 million doses administered to date.

LDH data shows 456,432 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases statewide and 10,342 deaths.

The number of hospitalizations and deaths reported daily have dropped dramatically overall since January, about a month after the first vaccines arrived in the state. The statewide positivity rate has dropped from 13.50 in early January to 3.50 as of mid-April, ticking up slightly from 2.20 at the end of March.

Edwards’ announcement Tuesday will come on the heels of new guidance on outdoor mask-wearing issued earlier in the day by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers, and those who are unvaccinated can go without a face covering outside in some cases, too.