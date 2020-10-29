Gov. Edwards: Search & rescue efforts underway in Grand Isle area following Hurricane Zeta

by: Carolyn Roy

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/AP) – In a briefing Thursday morning on Louisiana’s response to Hurricane Zeta, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Grand Isle took the brunt of a powerful Category 2 storm Wednesday before moving inland, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands and taking at least three lives.

“The closer you get to the coast, the more destruction the damage is to structures and that includes homes,” Edwards said. While he was not aware of any active calls for rescue as of his briefing Thursday morning, an initial sweep of all homes is underway. “We always check them whether we receive a call or not, because they may not be able to get to their phones.”

Edwards said first responders have had trouble getting to Grand Isle because Highway 1 was flooded and there was an oyster vessel that was actually on the highway blocking traffic. While work to clear the highway was underway, the National Guard flew in assets in order to begin the search for those in need of rescue and evacuation.

Two people had to be rescued during the storm from an overturned mobile home in Larose in Lafourche Parish. Both were taken to the hospital, one with broken bones.

After the media briefing, Edwards was expected to tour the damage in the coastal regions hardest hit by the storm, which made landfall around 4 p.m. Wednesday near Cocodrie with 110 mph winds before moving into the New Orleans area and into neighboring Mississippi. Edwards said Zeta was just one mile per hour short of Category 3 strength when came ashore.

Because the storm system was moving very fast for a hurricane rainfall totals were limited and most of the flood damage came from storm surge along the coast. Edwards said there were no levee failures other than Grand Isle, where repairs are already underway.

Zeta is the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season — with over a month left to go. It set a new record as the 11th named storm to make landfall in the continental U.S. in a single season, well beyond the nine storms that hit in 1916.

