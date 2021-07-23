Gov. Edwards revealing second pair of LA Shot At A Million lottery winners

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two more individuals are going to get some good news on Friday.

Two more Louisiana residents are going to take home $100,000 each.

On July 16, Clement Dasalla and Skyla Degrasse won the cash prize and scholarship respectively.

On Friday, July 23, “two more Louisiana residents will win $100,000 each, one as a cash prize, and one in scholarship money for the winner who is age 12-17,” according to Louisiana Department of Health.

If you would like to register for the next drawing, visit LA Shot At A Million.