Gov. Edwards requests major disaster declaration from feds following Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards said he requested a Major Disaster Declaration, formally requesting direct federal assistance to those people and communities impacted by Hurricane Delta.

“Hurricane Delta made landfall around six weeks after and 13 miles from where Hurricane Laura hit, devastating many of the same communities twice over,” said Edwards. “The people of Southwest Louisiana are strong and resilient, but they need our help to rebuild their communities and recover their livelihoods. I also met with the FEMA administrator this week and discussed the need to address the complications and financial challenges following these back to back storms.”

Click here to read the Governor’s request.

A Major Disaster Declaration can only be requested following a disaster. The Governor previously declared a state of emergency and requested a Federal Disaster Declaration, which President Trump approved. Louisiana also has a declared federal Major Declaration for Hurricane Laura, which impacted many of the same communities as Hurricane Delta.

Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana on Friday, October 9, as a strong Category 2 hurricane, bringing with it severe storm surge and damaging winds. In addition, Louisiana is still recovering from Category 4 Hurricane Laura and is in the midst of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor is requesting FEMA Public Assistance (for governmental and public entities) Categories A and B for debris removal and emergency protective measures and FEMA Individual Assistance (for people impacted by the storm) for the five parishes directly in path of Hurricane Laura and their residents. After further assessments are completed, additional parishes will be requested.

The five most impacted parishes are: Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vermilion.