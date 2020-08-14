Gov. Edwards receives national championship ring from Coach O

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For those that somehow forgot, the LSU Tigers are still the defending national champions.

Coach Ed Orgeron seems to be living his best life since the win over Clemson.

Well now, Coach O is spreading the love by giving Governor Edwards a national championship ring.

Honored to give the Governor a National Championship ring. We are thankful for all he has done for Louisiana and The Tigers! pic.twitter.com/VqNWZe7BvE — Coach Ed Orgeron (@Coach_EdOrgeron) August 14, 2020

The Tigers first game in 2020 is scheduled for September 26 against Ole Miss.