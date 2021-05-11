Gov. Edwards goes to Washington – to testify on offshore oil, gas exploration, climate change

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is headed to Washington, D.C. Tuesday to testify before the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee about recent federal offshore oil, gas exploration, and climate change.

According to Edward’s office, he will address the negative impact a long pause on mineral leases in the Gulf of Mexico will have on Louisiana’s economy.

“An abrupt and prolonged major reduction to federal offshore oil and gas exploration and production would devastate Louisiana’s economy, but our state absolutely cannot turn a blind eye to the ways that climate change and sea-level rise threaten Louisiana,” Edwards said on Tuesday.

“This is why we are taking a balanced approach to climate change and energy production, looking for ways to reduce our state’s emissions and continue to restore our wetlands and coast while also maintaining energy production,” Edwards said, adding that he’s looking forward to speaking to the committee.

“I look forward to speaking to the committee about the impact abrupt shifts in federal offshore oil and gas policy have on Louisiana, how our state and other gulf states deserve more federal impact assistance for offshore oil and gas production, and also why Louisiana must achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

In addition, Edwards plans to highlight the state’s ongoing work on climate initiatives.

Edward’s trip coincides with the swearing-in of Louisiana Congressman-elect Troy Carter (D-Dist. 2) who was elected in an April 24th Special Election. Troy, who will be the only Democrat in the Louisiana delegation, will replace former U.S. Rep Cedric Richmond, who in January resigned his to join the Biden White House.

“I am also proud to join Congressman-elect Troy Carter’s swearing-in later today. He has been a fierce advocate for his community for years, and I know he will bring this same energy to advocate for his constituents in Congress.”

The hearing is set for Thursday at 9 a.m. to watch the testimony live click here.