WASHINGTON, DC – Red Beans and Rice photographed in Washington, DC. (Photo by Deb Lindsey For The Washington Post via Getty Images).

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s “Monday’s favorite meal.”

A Louisiana tradition that dates back to the 19th century is still alive and Governor John Bel Edwards has officially declared October 24 as “Red Beans & Rice Day.”

The red beans and rice duo has helped sustained Louisianians through economic depressions, pandemics, and numerous hurricanes. The meal has been a staple throughout Louisiana homes and is meant for everyone. There isn’t any exclusive race, class, age, or political group in Louisiana that continues to enjoy the century-old traditions.

Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Beans is a simple dish with a lot of meaning. “Here in New Orleans, we’ve been enjoying red beans & rice on Mondays for a long time,” said Vince Hayward, CEO of L. H. Hayward & Company, owner of Camellia Brand, based in New Orleans. “There’s value beyond words in sitting down at the table with your family to a delicious home-cooked meal of red beans & rice.”

The Louisiana brands teamed up with Second Harvest Food Bank to bring Red Beans & Rice to tables across the state. Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Beans say that they will make donations to area food banks with the goal of providing 100,000 meals to families in need.