Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys teams up with food banks across the state

(State of Louisiana) – September 2021 – After Hurricane Ida’s devastating landfall, many individuals found themselves without power, water, essentials, or even a home. Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is dedicating its Ida recovery efforts by donating to food banks across the State of Louisiana in honor of Hunger Action Month. Now more than ever, community food banks play a critical role in helping individuals, families, and the communities they serve by providing food to those in need.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys kicked off Hunger Action Month by donating $1000 to Second Harvest Food Bank on September 1, 2021. This donation will provide more than 4,000 meals to families, individuals, and children impacted by Hurricane Ida.



To continue its efforts, Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys’ Gordon Gives team is hosting a food drive throughout the month of September, encouraging all employees to donate non-perishable food to local food banks. After witnessing the devastation of Hurricane Ida, we have set a goal of donating 888 total items and our employees are eager to give back to our Louisiana communities. “We are shocked by Hurricane Ida’s devastation and want to help in any way we can. Our hearts and prayers are with those affected by Ida,” said CEO, Gordon McKernan.



Gordon McKernan’s Food Drive began on National Food Bank Day, September 3, 2021, and ends September 30, 2021. In addition to monetary donations and food drive efforts, the Get Gordon team members will also volunteer at local food banks during the month of September to further assist our communities in these trying times.