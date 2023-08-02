BATON ROUGE, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is proud to announce his firm’s highly anticipated Get Gordon Billboard Design Competition, which aims to ignite creativity and foster community spirit.

With a commitment to engaging the local community in fun and exciting ways, Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys invites artists of all ages to participate in its Get Gordon Billboard Design Competition by submitting their billboard designs. The competition window will open on Tuesday, August 1, and end on Thursday, August 31, at 11:59 p.m.

“I’ve been wanting to do a competition like this for a very long time. I’m excited to present the community with an opportunity to showcase their talents to a broader audience,” said McKernan.

The competition not only celebrates creativity but also offers participants a chance to win a range of fantastic prizes, including prizes valued up to $2,000 and the chance for their artwork to be featured on an official billboard, contingent on approvals and compliance.

The competition will culminate with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys’ team selecting three adult winners and three child winners from the submissions. The firm will then invite the community to vote for their favorite artwork to help McKernan’s team determine the first, second and third place winners in the adult category.

McKernan encourages participants to let their creativity flow and submit their billboard designs. Visit the registration page for the competition guidelines and submission.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries regarding McKernan’s most recent NIL deal, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.