FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (BRPROUD) – Emalea Sanchez was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, February 1.

At the time of the deadly accident, Sanchez was a senior at French Settlement High School.

Emalea’s friends called her Emma and the high school student planned to attend college and study Graphic Design in the fall.

A good friend of Emma’s mother, Tessie, said this about the teenager, “Emma was a very unique and creative person; she was always drawing, painting, and sewing. She saw the beauty in old things others might throw away, and was always making something. She was also very independent thinker she didn’t care about what others thought, and was always kind and loving to those people that were “different” and didn’t quite fit in.”

A memorial was set up to Emma at the site of the accident by a family friend, Alysha Alise.

Viewer submitted – used with permission

Tessie Auzenne is a single mother who is loved by the community.

That love has already shown through the the Emma Sanchez Memorial Fund.

The fund is set up by Aslyn Gautreau and it includes this message:

For everyone that’s been asking about ways to help my beautiful friend during this unimaginable time, we have created this fund to help with funeral expenses; and with life in general so Tessie has time to mourn the loss of her child.

The GoFundMe account is aiming to raise $20,000.

Along with giving the family time to mourn, the account was started to help pay for funeral expenses.

Emma leaves behind her mother, father and younger sister.

Tessie’s friend said this about Emma’s family, “Life is unfair because this tragedy couldn’t have happened to a better family, it’s hard to see why this had to happen to her one of the best people that I know. She loved Emma more than life and lived for her children to have a better life.”

A memorial service is planned for Tuesday, February 8th at Graceworks Church off Highway 44 in Prairieville.

The service begins at 4pm and there will be a gathering afterwards.