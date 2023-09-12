BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Voters will be headed to the polls this fall for elections in October and November.

The primary is set for Saturday, Oct. 14, and the general election will be on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Candidates running for governor are Republicans Attorney General Jeff Landry, Stephen Waguespack, Treasurer John Schroder, State Rep. Richard Nelson, State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, Independent Hunter Lundy and Democrat Shawn Wilson.

Louisianans who plan on showing up at the polls this fall can ensure they’re current on voter registration and get election information like sample ballots and alerts online at GeauxVote.

Here are important election dates and information for Louisiana voters to remember.

Voter registration deadlines

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State, the deadline to register to vote in person, by mail or at the OMV office is Wednesday, Sept. 13. The deadline to register to vote online through GeauxVote is Saturday, Sept. 23.

For the November general election, the deadline to register to vote in person, by mail or at the OMV office is Wednesday, Oct. 18. The deadline to register to vote online through GeauxVote is Saturday, Oct. 28.

Click here to check your voter registration.

What to know about early voting

Early voting for the primary election will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 to Saturday, Oct. 7, excluding Sunday, Oct. 1.

For the November general election, early voting will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Nov. 5-11, excluding Sunday, Nov. 5 and when Veterans Day is observed Friday, Nov. 10.

Voters should bring identification to the polls. Valid forms of identification include a Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with a name and signature like a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet, the state Secretary of State said.

Click here to find polling locations.

Deadlines for absentee ballots

Officials said the deadline to request an absentee ballot online or in writing to the Registrar of Voters Office is 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10. The deadline for a registrar of voters to get a voted absentee ballot is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.

For the November general election, the deadline to request an absentee ballot is 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14. The deadline for a registrar of voters to get a vote absentee ballot is Friday, Nov. 17.

Click here to request an absentee ballot or find a Registrar of Voters Office.

When will polls open?

The polls are slated to open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Nov. 18.