Global offshore drilling company moves to the Port of Iberia

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Seadrill, a global offshore drilling company, is moving its shore base from Houma to the Port of Iberia.

“It really helps the port just in terms of the fact that they decided to come here. That’s our best advertisement. That sends shockwaves in the industry. A lot of people are going to say, ‘Why?'” Port of Iberia Executive Director Craig Romero said.

Romero says the deal isn’t just about securing an international drilling company. It’s also about the opportunities having Seadrill at the Port of Iberia could bring.

“One thing it’s going to do is help us market the port. A lot of people are calling. Everybody is reading about it saying, ‘Why the Port of Iberia?’ You know, it raises an eyebrow,” Romero added. “People are saying, ‘Why the Port of Iberia? Why did Seadrill go to the Port of Iberia?'”

He says since Seadrill announced they’ll be moving to the port, five other oil and gas companies have taken interest in moving to the port as well.

“It’s a multiplier effect. Just by having Seadrill here, that’s sort of like an anchor tenant in a shopping center,” he told News Ten.

Not only will it create more jobs in the Port of Iberia. It will affect businesses all across Acadiana.

“They still may do some work with service providers down in Terrebonne Parish, but they’re not going to pay a truck to take their equipment to Houma to get worked on and bring it back here when you have the same types of shops right here in Acadiana,” Romero said. “They’re going to ship it to Broussard or to the airport in New Iberia, to the machine shops. They’re going to ship it locally.”

Seadrill signed a 10-year lease with the Port of Iberia with the possibility of three 10-year extensions.