SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – How would you like to eat some free Raising Canes chicken, buttery garlic bread, special Raising Canes’ sauce, and crinkle fries, all while wearing a free T-shirt and help save lives while honoring an injured Bossier City Police Officer?

Image of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, a large drink, and a menu in the background. Image: KRON4.

This sweet deal makes even those who are squeamish over needles seriously consider giving blood, which is the entire point of the offer.

Plus, it’s for a really good cause.

Officer Kenny Gallon was shot during a robbery in May, and now Lifeshare Blood Center and the Bossier City Police Department are sponsoring a blood drive in his honor so the blood center can be prepared when another accident occurs. When our community needs blood, Lifeshare Blood Center is there. It’s their mission.

And though we wish that tragedies and accidents never happen, the truth is that we all know such things do.

During the summertime, people tend to stop donating, and blood supplies become low. That’s why it’s critical to make certain that you donate. Lifeshare asks that you take a few minutes to donate, and those that give blood will receive a t-shirt and gift card sponsored by Raisin’ Canes.

Just show up on Saturday, July 1, from 11:00 to 4:00 p.m., at 630 Benton Road beside the Bossier Police Department.