BURAS, La. (WGNO) — Plaquemines Parish deputies were surprised when they arrived at a Dollar General store in Buras. They found a giant alligator waiting outside the doors!

Deputy Tony Palmisano snapped the photo of the six-foot alligator and the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office posted it to its Facebook page.

(Courtesy: Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The post said, “This little fella was patiently waiting for the Dollar General to open this morning.”

