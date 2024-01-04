SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A common resolution for many people is hitting your fitness goals; a Shreveport Olympian released an app that could turn that resolution into a lifestyle.

Olympic weight lifter Kendrick Ferris knows a thing or two about maintaining goals and wants to help others, so he released an app called Bless The Gym.

“It is a stepping stone to help you get to your overall goal. so we first got to get that part,” said Shreveport Native and 3-time Olympian Champion Kendrick Ferris.

The mobile app allows him to help anyone around the world to create a personalized fitness journey, to achieve realistic goals so you can become your best self in 2024.

“Once you download the app we have an onboarding process where you just answer some questions, just a quick questionnaire, once you complete that, I’ll get a notification letting me know you have completed it, and you will get a message and we will just go from there. and see what plan we have already or customize one for you,” said Ferris

He says everyone is different, and so should their fitness journey.

“People already tracking whatever health journey they are on, we are making this real easy for them to put this into the app and like actually get some critique or ask someone who is a professional, for help,” said Ferris.

According to Forbes, 39 percent of adults set a new year resolution to improve their fitness goals

Ferris says fitness is more than just a workout. It’s also a combination of proper eating, sleeping, and resting the body.

“So what we want to do is help people create some consistency, so if we can get people to consistently do something every day and just understand that it is a purpose behind it. then it should motivate them to say, okay, this is what I’m being fit for,” said Ferris.

The app launched on December 30th and is currently available on Apple devices.